Man stabbed outside apartment complex on Houston Ave.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was stabbed at an apartment complex on Houston Avenue Friday morning.

Wilbur Smith, 29, told deputies he was in an argument with his girlfriend outside the Pendleton Homes around 2 a.m. when another man drove up, got out and stabbed Smith in the lower back.

Investigators say his girlfriend and the suspect drove off together. Smith told deputies the vehicle was brown but was unable to give any other information.

Smith’s injury is not life threatening. He’s listed in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

