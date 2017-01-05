Bibb schools installs new classroom cameras, microphones to help teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “I think it’s a great tool so I can assess myself, I can assess what my students are doing,” said teacher Dericca Gail.

The 21st century brought along lots of technological feats.

“I think it’s a great attribute to have in the classroom as a classroom teacher,” said Gail.

The Bibb County School District is keeping up with the changes.

“As educators, we are life-long learners ourselves,” said Director of Instructional Technology Dr. Monica Radcliff.

Teachers learned about a new audio and video system installed in their classrooms Thursday.

Teachers might be in a room like this where it’s kind of big and there’s a lot of room to cover as far as projecting your voice.

All they have to do is hit a quick button on this microphone here and it actually send it up through the ceiling and into surround sound speakers for all the students to hear.

It’s more than just a microphone for Dericca Gail and Somers Wilcox-Northcutt and their fellow teachers.

“I think it could help essentially make better teachers and make teachers stay in this profession for a longer time,” said Gail.

Teachers can use the camera kind of like a football team might review game film.

“I think it really reassures everybody–all the stakeholders that a, we’re trying to make our classrooms a safer place, b, parents can have confidence that their students are getting their education and they’re being looked after as they should be,” said Wilcox-Northcutt.

Director of Instructional Technology for Bibb Co. Schools Dr. Monica Radcliff knows it will keep students safer.

“The teacher can press a button that’s attached and built in to that microphone–it sends an alert to anyone on the administrative staff and to the front office that’s there’s an emergency in that classroom,” said Radcliff.

The classroom technology is getting better in Bibb County.

“We’re very excited,” said Radcliff.

All the systems should be installed by the end of March.