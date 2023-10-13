You can see a live calf birth at the Georgia National Fair’s Baby Barn

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 34th Annual Georgia National Fair is bringing the farm to you with a unique live birth viewing experience at the Georgia Grown Baby Barn.

The Baby Barn gives fair-goers the chance to get an up-close look at live cows and pigs, including newborn calves and piglets.

According to the Marketing Specialist for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Lee Lancaster, they can also see a live calf being born every day.

“We wanted people to experience the miracle of birth and see the process of where calves come from and where your food comes from,” Lancaster said.

Giving birth can be unpredictable. That’s why there are four pregnant cows at the Baby Barn every day of the fair, so fair-goers can see at least one calf being born.

Lancaster says the Baby Barn was introduced after the Georgia Grown building was expanded in 2017 to double its original size so it could hold a dedicated birth center for live calf delivery.

“We’ve had a huge crowd in here seeing the calves being born so far,” he said. “You have a huge interaction with the veterinarians and the Department of Agriculture staff and a huge reaction any time that the calves are born.”

The Baby Barn is appropriate for all ages, and staff are there to answer questions about how calves are born and what role livestock plays in our day to day lives.

Lancaster says many people who come to the Baby Barn don’t realize just how much consumers rely on agriculture for the products they buy–things like milk, beef and cheese, as well as leather products like baseball gloves or car seats.

“It doesn’t come from the grocery store, and that’s the end of the story,” he explained. “It comes from the farm. It all comes from the farm, every bit of it.”

Lancaster hopes fair-goers will have fun visiting the Baby Barn while also learning about the impact of agriculture in their lives.

“Educating the public on where their food comes from and the importance of supporting their local farmers, that’s the biggest thing about it,” he said.

Lancaster says the Department of Agriculture is hoping to expand the Baby Barn to include goats and hogs next year.

You can still see live calf deliveries at the Baby Barn throughout the week until Sunday during the Georgia National Fair.