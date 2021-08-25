YKK AP recognized as Clean 13

YKK recognized as Clean 13

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The YKK AP Company in Dublin was recognized as one of the Clean 13 for 2020. The presentation was held Wednesday afternoon after being postponed in November.

The Clean 13 honors companies who protect nearby water and natural resources. YKK was nominated by Keep Dublin Laurens Beautiful last year.

A company spokesman says they’re proud of being recognized for their waste water management and efforts to manage the resources they have.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the good things that you do,” Engineer Chip Wilson said. “A lot of times you are doing these day to day things and you forget that you actually are doing a lot of good for the country and for our location here.”

As the company continues to grow, Wilson says the goal is to add a waste treatment plant.