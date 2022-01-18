WRPD: Teen injured in accidental shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting involving a teen.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Northlake Drive around 9:35 Monday night. That’s where they found a 15-year-old male shot in the chest. According to a police department news release, the teen was shot by another male juvenile inside the victim’s home. The release goes on to say, the investigation appears to show the shooting was accidental and several people were present.

The teen was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he is expected to recover.

The investigation is on going. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Tyler Del Giorno at 478-302-5380.