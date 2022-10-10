WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”.

The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tim Hopkins.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378.