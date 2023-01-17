WRPD: 41-year-old man dead after Monday shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are investigating a shooting Monday that left a man dead.

A WRPD news release says officers responded to a person shot call at 699 North Davis Drive just after 7:30 p.m. and discovered the victim’s vehicle had been involved in a single-vehicle collision.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Houston Medical Center by a third party who police say realized the victim had been shot.

The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, died at the hospital.

Contact Det. Dokes at (478) 303-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

