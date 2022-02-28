Wrightsville repaving project to cause delays, closures

Thanks to a resurfacing project, crews will be working to fix pavement deterioration along a 2 and a half mile long stretch of State Route 15. This section of highway will go from Industrial Boulevard to Golf Club Road.

Drivers should expect delays within the city limits from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily after the project starts on Monday, February 28th.

East Coast Asphalt will be working on this project, which will cost around $798,000 to complete. This Johnson County route usually carries 4,500 average daily vehicles, 32% of which are trucks.