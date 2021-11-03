Wrightsville man goes missing, JCSO asks for public’s help in finding Don Hightower

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

60 Year-old Don Hightower from the Scott Community in Wrightsville hasn’t been seen since Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. , October 30, 2021. According to the JCSO, Hightower was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and red sweatpants, glasses, and driving a 2003 Gold Camry with the tag #AKE9780. The Sheriff’s Office asks that those who own security cameras in the Scott Community area review their footage to see if his car passed by their residence at any point after he went missing.

If you have any information as to where Hightower might be, you’re urged to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003 or 478-864-3941.