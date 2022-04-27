Wrightsville man arrested on child porn charges

30-year-old Jake Robert Scott is being held in the Johnson County Jail.

Photo: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wrightsville man is in custody after being arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says 30-year-old Jake Robert Scott is charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography).

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, along with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant Tuesday pertaining to an ongoing sexual exploitation of children investigation, which began after the GBI CEACC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“The cybertip involved the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography,” the post read.

Scott is being held in the Johnson County Jail.

