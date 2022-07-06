WRFD: Lightning during Monday’s storms caused 7 fires

The Warner Robins Fire Department says lightning strikes during Monday's storms resulted in more than half a dozen fires.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The fire department says seven fires broke out late Monday night. Four of those were structure fires.

The fire department says seven fires broke out late Monday night. Four of those were structure fires.

Five families were displaced by a fire at Corder Place Apartments. Fires also started on Martin Anderson Street, Briardale Avenue and Estates Way.

Fire Chief Ross Moulton says no one was injured.

He asays the fires happened minutes apart.

“In my experience, I don’t recall anything this significant where there’s that many structure fires and things like that,” he said. “We talked about planning for storms, and we do, like hurricanes or events that we know are going to happen.”

As storm season continues, the Warner Robins Fire Department is asking you to stay alert.