Wreath laying in Macon honors MLK

The Macon-Bibb MLK commission gathered in Rosa Parks Square to honor Dr. King's life before his birthday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Just two weeks before his birthday, the MLK commission gathered in Rosa Parks Square to pay their respects to the historic civil rights figure.

The group made it a point to say, you do not have to wait for Martin Luther King day to honor the lives and legacies of black people who made a difference in the fight for equality.

“We don’t need to celebrate one day, every day is a day that we can be reminded of what his life stood for,” said Dr. Henry Ficklin, a co-founder of the MLK Commission. “We are reminded of what our country stands for, and he was trying to get America to be what the documents said we are.”

The commission went across the street to city hall after the ceremony to decide on other events that will honor Dr. King throughout the rest of this year.

To look at the decided calendar or submit a few of your own event ideas, you can visit maconbibb.us/MLK.