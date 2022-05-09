WR man killed in argument over gun

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Warner Robins man was shot Saturday after an argument over a firearm turned deadly. According to a press release the 37 year old victim was at his home at 95 Shannonridge Dr at Breckenridge Mobile Home Park and on the phone with a caller while also arguing with an unknown suspect about a firearm. The argument turned physical and the call ended. The caller went to check on the male and found him dead from a gunshot wound. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.