WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Upper and Lower body circuit

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Malcom Strapp brings 41NBC a new Workout Wednesday, with exercises focusing on your upper and lower body. The workout has 3 rounds, with 30 seconds of work and 45 seconds of rest, with a minute to a minute and a half of rest after each round.

ROUND 1: Explosive Push up/ Squat Jump

ROUND 2: Iso Split Squat hold/ sofa dips

ROUND 3: Lateral jump with Burpee/ bicycle