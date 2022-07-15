UPDATE: Woman’s body found on Knoxville Rd in Bibb County

Macon-Bibb County 911 received a call around 6:40 Friday morning.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield, of Macon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stanfield’s body was located in the 9200 block of Knoxville Road with multiple gunshot wounds. Stanfield was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone.

—-

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The body of a woman was found in Bibb County Friday morning.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says at 6:39am Macon-Bibb 911 received a call about a body on the side of Knoxville Road near the Crawford County line. The body had no driver’s license or other identification.

“As you see it’s an on going investigation, crime lab’s are here, investigators are here and basically that’s all we know right now,” said Jones.

The location along Knoxville Road will be blocked off while the investigation continues.