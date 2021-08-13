Woman wounded by gun fire outside residence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has released that they are investigating an Aggravated Assault that happened Thursday night.

The sheriff’s release says the incident happened around 10:47 p.m. on August 12, 2021 at the 2700 block of New Clinton Road. According to the release a 37 year-old female was reported to have been wounded by gun fire while she was outside of her residence.

A family member transported the female victim to the Coliseum Hospital by personal vehicle and she was later transferred to Atrium Health Navicent and is currently in stable condition.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about what happened to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.