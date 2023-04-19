Woman sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

According to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard’s office, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible child molestation case in October of 2022 that led to an investigation in which it was discovered that a 10-year-old child was being inappropriately touched by her mother.

Facts from forensic interviews with the child and law enforcement interviews with the mother matched up, leading the mother to enter a guilty plea of one count of Child Molestation. She received 20 years, with the first 10 to be served in confinement with the Department of Corrections. She will also be registered as a sex offender, among other conditions.

DA Howard had this to say concerning the case:

“Our community has an obligation to do what we can to protect the innocence of our children,”…“This child has demonstrated incredible bravery to share her story, when the crime was against the person who should have been her protector. There was no way we were going to let her down.”