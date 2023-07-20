Woman pushed through glass, Macon business offering reward for arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A downtown Macon business wants to know who threw a woman through their glass window, leaving blood everywhere. The business is now offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Downtown Ambassadors cleaned up blood and glass outside The Puppery on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fight just before 2:00AM. Deputies say they found two women on Third Street, and one of them had a cut on her hand and blood on her clothes.

The females told deputies they were at Hoops on MLK and someone was giving them a hard time. The women said someone pushed one of them and caused of the women to hit the glass. The injured woman was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Deputies say the victim did not know who pushed her. And there is no known video of the incident.