Woman killed in pile-up crash on I-75 in Peach County
Troopers say a tractor trailer was unable to stop and hit several vehicles along I-75.
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A total of seven vehicles were involved in a deadly crash this weekend in Peach County. Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened near mile marker 149 on I-75 northbound in Peach County.
Around 10:15 Saturday night, northbound traffic came to a stop due to road maintenance and lane closures. Troopers say that’s when a tractor trailer was unable to stop and hit several vehicles.
The driver of the first vehicle the truck hit died at the scene. GSP has identified the driver as 57-year-old Deborah Washington of Atlanta.
The crash remains under investigation.