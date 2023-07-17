Woman killed in pile-up crash on I-75 in Peach County

Troopers say a tractor trailer was unable to stop and hit several vehicles along I-75.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A total of seven vehicles were involved in a deadly crash this weekend in Peach County. Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened near mile marker 149 on I-75 northbound in Peach County.

Around 10:15 Saturday night, northbound traffic came to a stop due to road maintenance and lane closures. Troopers say that’s when a tractor trailer was unable to stop and hit several vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle the truck hit died at the scene. GSP has identified the driver as 57-year-old Deborah Washington of Atlanta.

The crash remains under investigation.