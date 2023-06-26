Woman killed in Peach County DUI crash

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A woman is dead and a man behind bars after a fatal accident in Peach County over the weekend. According to the Georgia State Patrol, it happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. when a Dodge Ram 1500 lost control on Bible Camp Road near Peach Parkway. The truck ran off the road and hit a tree before flipping over. The driver, 33-year-old Dylan Stewart Wood of Byron suffered minor injuries. The passenger, 30-year-old Kalyn Lene Shehee of Byron was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Wood was arrested for DUI with other crash related charges pending.