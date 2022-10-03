Woman killed in Macon car wreck

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female of Macon was traveling west on Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line. The Volvo struck a Honda Civic, driven by a 30-year-old female of Forsyth in the east bound lane. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Volvo S60 was transported to Atrium Health and was pronounced deceased by staff. No one else was injured during the collision.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.