Woman killed in hit-and-run

It happened Tuesday night at the Shoppes at River Crossing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run Tuesday night. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC, it happened in the Shoppes at River Crossing on Riverside Drive.

The victim, 48-year-old Hoang Tran was riding a moped in the Belk parking lot around 9 p.m. when she was hit.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m.

Tran died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The driver of the car fled the scene. Deputies are currently looking for the driver of the Toyota Tacoma involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.