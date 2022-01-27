Woman killed in head-on collision in Houston County on Tuesday

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Houston County early Tuesday.

According to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin, 48 year-old Crystal Burney was died after the car she and three other people were in was involved a wreck on Highway 96 near Cartwright Drive. Galpin says the crash happened on a divided highway around 2:41 a.m., when one of the cars involved was driving in the wrong lane. Burney was the front seat passenger, and the only person in the car who died– the others were injured and taken to Houston Medical Center.