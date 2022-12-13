Woman killed in Bleckley County after being hit by two vehicles

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A woman is dead in Bleckley County after being hit by two vehicles.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Chedeline Saint Louis was standing in the road on State Route 87 when she was hit by a car.

The driver told troopers she was behind another vehicle, when the driver in front of her swerved to miss St. Louis, but she was unable to avoid her.

Just after the incident, a truck hit Saint Louis when she was lying in the road.

Troopers said he also tried to swerve and miss the victim, but couldn’t.