Woman in critical condition following Rocky Creek Road crash

The collision happened in the 1700 block of Rocky Creek Road around 8:52 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in critical condition following a crash in Macon Tuesday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened in the 1700 block of Rocky Creek Road around 8:52 p.m.

According to witness statements, a red Infiniti sedan and a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox collided. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Shirley Dukes was driving the Chevrolet. The crash happened as she pulled out of an apartment complex onto Rocky Creek Road. Dukes was ejected from the vehicle and landed under the Infiniti.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition

The driver of the Infiniti was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

This collision remains under investigation.