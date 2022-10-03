Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd

UPDATE- The identity of the victim is 21-year-old Kiesten Wilson. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Wilson died from her injuries Saturday night. The incident remains under investigation.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Mableton GA. The female was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. No one else was injured during the incident.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.