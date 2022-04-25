UPDATE: Woman shot, killed in vehicle at Macon apartments identified

Deputies responded to the scene at 6:16p.m., Monday

UPDATE: 10:27 PM- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has ruled this case as a death investigation.



______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 8:34 pm- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms the victim of the shooting is 25-year-old Jessica Shontae Reeves.

UPDATE: 8:05pm – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the 25-year-old female victim has died from her injuries.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a woman shot in a vehicle at a Macon apartment complex.

Just after 6:00pm Monday, deputies responded to the West Club Apartments at 159 Steven Drive. That’s where deputies found a female shot inside a parked vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where she is listed in critical condition at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.