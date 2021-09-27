Woman Found Fatally Shot on Berkshire Drive

According to a press release, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Berkshire Drive Saturday night.

Just before midnight on September 25, Deputies received reports of a person unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the 1500 block of Berkshire Drive. Upon arrival deputies found 32-year-old Lateisha Shunterria Stewart, of Macon, in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Sonata. Stewart had a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley on scene.

There is no information on the suspect, or what lead up to the shooting. This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.