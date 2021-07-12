Woman dies in hospital following Monday morning shooting

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Karen Drive around 5:00 Monday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Macon’s east side.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at the Coliseum Hospital Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound. She was then taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent due to the seriousness of her injury.

The Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim, 38-year-old Tanesha Danielle Thomas, dead around 12:40 Monday afternoon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says this is Macon-Bibb County’s 32nd homicide this year.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-68CRIME.