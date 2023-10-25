Woman dies after double shooting in Fort Valley, juvenile taken into custody

A woman is dead and a juvenile is in custody after a double shooting on Tuesday.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead and a juvenile is in custody after a double shooting on Tuesday.

It happened in the 800 block of State University Drive, according to a Fort Valley Police Department Facebook post.

“Two female victims were later identified and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds,” the post stated. “A juvenile was later apprehended and taken to the FVPD for booking. FVPD is seeking charges for murder.”

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks confirmed Wednesday afternoon that 43-year-old Shalandra Hooten, one of the shooting victims, has died.

There’s no update on the second woman’s condition.

Police say the juvenile is being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center as an adult.