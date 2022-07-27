Woman charged with stealing ambulance from Macon hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman, accused of stealing an ambulance, is facing felony theft charges.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught up with the stolen ambulance on Interstate 16 westbound on Saturday, July 16th. Deputies were able to box-in the emergency vehicle and bring it to a stop on the shoulder.

The driver, Alexia Williams, was taken into custody and charged with felony theft by taking.

Deputies say Williams stole the ambulance from Piedmont Macon hospital.