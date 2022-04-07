Woman arrested in connection to Jones County death

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Cynthia Foley of Milledgeville.

Foley

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a woman found dead outside her home. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Cynthia Foley of Milledgeville on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Conduct.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, deputies received a call about a deceased female. Deputies found 59-year-old Terri Potts dead in the driveway of her home. Investigators say Potts had been dead for several days.

An investigation revealed that Foley failed to provide aid to Potts who was in medical distress at the time of her death. According to Sheriff Butch Reece, this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.