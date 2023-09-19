Woman arrested in chase involving stolen ambulance in Monroe County

An Atlanta woman is accused of stealing an ambulance out of Henry County and driving into Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Atlanta woman accused of stealing an ambulance out of Henry County.

Around 1:20 Tuesday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to look out for 58-year-old Andrea Bryant driving a stolen ambulance

Deputies say they tried to stop Bryant at Georgia 401, but she continued to drive south at speeds between 86-88 mph. Deputies then used tire deflation devices at mile marker five and successfully deflated two tires of the ambulance. Deputies say Bryant the tried to run, but she was apprehended and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

She faces the following charges:

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude

Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits

Failure to maintain lane.

She will face additional charges in Henry County for the theft of the ambulance.