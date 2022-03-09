Woman arrested for child cruelty among other felonies at Dublin child care center

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a woman for several felonies involving child cruelty at a child care center in east Dublin.

On Wednesday February 2nd, the East Dublin Police Department Chief requested assistance from the GBI in investigating allegations of child abuse at the Roseland Child Care Center. This request came as a response to a report that a mother made who’s child had visible injuries after being at the childcare center.

This investigation led to the arrest of 49 year-old Sharon Mills of Rockledge, who’s being charged with one count of cruelty to children, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of influencing a witness, and one count of giving false statements/ writings.