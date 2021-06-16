Woman arrested after setting her apartment on fire

A woman is behind bars after starting a fire that damaged 4 apartment units in Warner Robins.

Photo courtesy of Warner Robins Police Department.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Arson investigators made an arrest after a woman set her apartment on fire.

Warner Robins firefighters responded to a structure fire at Colby Terrace Apartments on Madrid Street just before 5 a.m. Monday. Firefighters evacuated 4 apartment units to contain the smoke and flames. After the fire was put out, arson investigators located the start of the fire in unit 3. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, investigators say that the fire appeared to have been set on purpose.

The tenant of unit 3, 33-year-old Allison Jean Oliver admitted to investigators that she started the fire herself. Oliver is being held at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and is charged with first-degree Arson.

The fire is still under investigation.