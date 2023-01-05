Wofford nails last-second shot to down Mercer 53-52

The Mercer men's basketball team is 0-3 in SoCon play.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team hosted the Wofford Terriers in hopes of winning their first Southern Conference game of the season.

The teams went back and forth until the end when Mercer led 52-51, and Jackson Paveletzke for Wofford nailed the game-winning shot with seven-tenths of a second left in regulation to give the Terriers the 53-52 victory.

Mercer is now 0-3 in SoCon play and will be back in action Saturday, visiting Western Carolina.