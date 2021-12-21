Witherite Law Group, Overtyme keeps students fed during winter break

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Students in Bibb County may be out of school for winter break, but they won’t be left without a warm meal.

Witherite Law Group partnered with Overtyme Bar and Grill in Macon, to provide free meals to all Bibb County students on Monday.

They prepared 100 meals that included: a corn dog, tater tots, applesauce, and a drink. Students also received a lanyard, a beanie, and bag to take with them. 20 lucky families got a $250 gift card.

Attorney with Witherite Law Group, Adewale Odetunde, says they want to do more for the community every chance they get.

“We’re trying to make it a little bit easier on parents we’re trying to make it easier on the kids. It’s hopefully a fun meal for them as well and again we want to show that we are partners with them, we’re partners in the community and that we’re hoping that this entices others in the community as well to do some of the same or similar things just to continue to give back, said Odetunde.”

This wasn’t the first event made possible by the partnership. They say they’re hoping to hold the event annually.