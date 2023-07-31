Winners announced for first-ever Great Macon Baking Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon has announced the winners of the first-ever Great Macon Baking Week challenge. The competition included 16 local bakeries and restaurants competing for the title of Macon’s Star Baker. The winners are:

First Place: Layer’s Signature White Velvet Cake

Second place: Loom’s Mini Cheesecakes Trio

Third place: Dawson’s Kitchen Wedding Cookies

“It has been a great Macon Baking Week, we are so happy to see so many visitors and members of the community coming out to support our local businesses” says Marketing & Creative Manager for Visit Macon, Anna Richards. “Most of the businesses sold out every day, some within 20 minutes! So far we have received 62 passports from people who tried 5 or more items, 8 of those have been people who visited all 16 restaurants.”

The top three businesses were awarded during a finale event on Sunday at The Central City Bake Off at Mill Hill Arts Center. Also on Sunday, three guest judges sampled all the featured dishes. The judges awarded local hobby baker Dustin Gaddis as the winner of the Central City Bake Off with his Six Day Sourdough Bread paired with Sundried Tomatoes & Manchego Cheese. The runner up was Timothy Hamrah of Enchanted Bakes by Timothy who featured a Chocolate & Black Cherry Amaretto Cake.

“It was really a treat being able to support these talented bakers and give them a chance to showcase their skills” said Bo Walker, Project Director at Macon Arts Alliance.

According to Visit Macon, nearly 200 participants voted for their favorite baked item on July 23rd – July 29th. Visit Macon says participants can continue to turn in their passports by mail or in person at the Downtown Macon Visitors Center at 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Monday-Saturday from 9am-4pm. Those who tried five or more items will receive the Macon Baking Week t-shirt. Those who tried all 16 showstoppers will receive a special prize package.

If people were unable to get stamps at businesses that sold out before the week was over, they can still turn in their passport with 14 stamps for the special grand prize.