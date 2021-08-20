Wind Down Thursdays: Cinema, Chat, and Chews begins

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Partnership for Southern Equity and Working Films will launch Wind Down Thursdays: Cinema, Chat, and Chews.

The first of four events took place Thursday night at the mural on South Cameilla Boulevard in Fort Valley. They screened the film ‘Cooked’, which is about the 1995 Chicago heat wave that killed 700 people.

We spoke with the Rural Organizer for the Partnership for Southern Equity, Marsha Gosier, about the event.

“Just educating people about the power that they have and influence to set up policies that everyone is treated equitably,” said Gosier.

There will be three more events: