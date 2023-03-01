Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office captain arrested, charged with sexual assault of inmate

A Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office Captain turned himself in this week on charges of sexual contact with an inmate.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Captain turned himself in this week on charges of sexual contact with an inmate.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 57-year-old Thomas Earl “Buster” King, of McIntyre, turned himself in to the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He’s charged with two counts of sexual contact with an employee or agent and two counts of violation of oath of office.

The charges stem from a GBI investigation that started in mid-December after the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the GBI’s assistance.

On Monday, February 27, the GBI says it presented the facts to a Wilkinson County Grand Jury, which returned a true bill.

The GBI says it will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and that it will turn the investigation over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office when its investigation is complete.

