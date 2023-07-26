Wildfire haze increasing around Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will likely see its haziest conditions of the week later today and tonight.

There will be an abundance of sunshine around Middle Georgia once again as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indexes will be in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. The UV Index is between 10 and 11 around the region again, so sunscreen is vital for anyone spending ample time outdoors.

On top of the heat the air quality today is not great outside. AQI’s so far today have fallen in the 60-80 range, however the could potentially reach closer to 100 later this evening. Some areas may end up in the Unhealthy for Some category (level 3/5), however for most it should just be moderate.

Storms are unlikely this afternoon, however a couple will be possible this afternoon and evening. Any clouds that fill in during the afternoon will work to clear out through the overnight hours save for a few cirrus clouds. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s around the region.

The heat will continue to increase gradually through the rest of the week along with the humidity and a bit of cloud cover. Haze should retreat more Thursday with rain chances beginning to increase into/over the weekend.

