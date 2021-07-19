Wilcox High School senior passes away in possible drowning

ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wilcox County community is mourning the loss of rising senior student Mason Harris on Sunday.

The Wilcox County Coroner’s office says the cause of death is believed to accidental drowning, but an autopsy has yet to be released.

Harris was active in many school activities including cross country and track, the FFA, Tri-M, Beta, and Patriots for Christ clubs.

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden,” Wilcox County Schools Superintendent Julie Childers said. “Many of us may be confronted with a variety of emotions which might include shock, sadness, and confusion. I want to assure you that the Wilcox County School System staff care about you and the feelings you may be experiencing.”

Childers says the district will provide administrator assistance as well as counseling for students during this difficult time. The school system will be posting Mason’s arrangements as soon as they are finalized.