Wilcox County man arrested following his 2-month-old’s hospitalization with multiple injuries

The Wilcox County Sheriff's Office says Jose Manuel Moreno of Pitts is being held in the Wilcox County Jail.

WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilcox County man is now in custody after deputies say he caused injuries to his 2-month-old son that required the child to be hospitalized.

Deputies say his 2-month-old child was admitted to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta on April 8 with “multiple brain bleeds, a broken wrist, broken ribs that were already healing, and burns to his body.”

Moreno is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. More charges are pending.

Moreno has holds pending from Immigration, according to the sheriff’s office.

