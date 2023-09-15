Westside High School starts Hispanic Heritage Month with Flamenco Ballet Performance

Westside High School brings in the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet Company from Miami to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County high school started Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday with a ballet performance.

The Hispanic Flamenco Ballet Company performed two shows at Westside High School.

The dance company from Miami uses technology, dance and music to teach students about different Latin America cultures and dance styles.

Evelyn Vicioso, a teacher and the Department Chair for the World Languages Department, says this is the second year the school has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We have the largest representation of Hispanic students in Bibb County,” Vicioso said. “And so we said, ‘Why not?’ We have several Spanish teachers, and so we decided, let’s celebrate with our students.”

The school will continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through next week.