West Collective Jubilee and 420 Forum held at The Society Garden Thursday

Photo Credit to THE WEST COLLECTIVE JUBILEE AND 420 FORUM

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The West Collective Jubilee and 420 forum presented by the Mockingbird Group in Macon kicked off at 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Many vendors came selling art, music, and promoting alternative medicines.

We spoke with Tansy Salzman of Perry’s Herb and Tonic Apothecary about how cannabis use has made a positive impact on her life and how she wants to help others with it at her shop– here’s what she had to say:

“For anybody that needs just a little bit of help, low dose, some help sleeping, just about any faction of your life you can actually tie back to cannabis help.”

Panelist discussions from several experts talking about cannabis use took place at the event. Music and refreshments were also available while guests shopped around at different stalls.