Wesleyan College ‘Women at the Desk’ art exhibition on display

Wesleyan College is giving the community a chance to explore the perception of working women in the office through art.

The “Women at the Desk” exhibit showcases local artist Anna Richards and her perception of women office workers.

Her work is influenced by personal experience as an administrative assistant and research on the advocacy work of the “9 to 5″ movement” from the 1970s..

Richard says the exhibit draws parallels on issues still present today.

“When you go and you interact with a receptionist or a secretary or an administrative assistant, you’re asking yourself, like, ‘Who is the woman at the desk?’ instead of just seeing her as like, you know, an accessory to the office or something that,” she said. “You have to go through her in order to get to where you’re going. You actually see her as a person.”

The exhibit is on display until January 20.

It’s in the Murphy Art Building from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.