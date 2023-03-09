Wesleyan College inducts four women into school’s hall of fame

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four women were inducted into the Wesleyan College Hall of Fame at the Pierce Chapel Wednesday.

“Because the work and the legacy people leave behind, it opens the door for others, and to know that and to know all the work that is done before us helps us to better understand where we are now and what we have to do to bring about a better and brighter future,” Wesleyan alum and faculty member Tonya Parker said.

The induction ceremony was first held in 1992. Since then, more than 100 women have been added to the hall of fame. President of Georgia Women of Achievement, Penny Elkins, shared what the ceremony means to her.

“This is such an honor, for the organization and for me personally, to be able to tell these powerful stories of the amazing women that have gone before us who have in fact been trailblazers and women who were not afraid of any barrier that were put in front of them,” she said.

Wesleyan College hopes the stories of the new inductees will inspire the future women of Georgia. To view the inductees, visit georgiawomen.org.