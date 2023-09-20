Wesleyan College announces partnership with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia

The partnership looks to increase college readiness, career development, and developing young women as leaders for society.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College announces a new partnership with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

This partnership provides new opportunities at Wesleyan, with in-person recruitment sessions and presentations from the girl scouts.

Wesleyan will award an additional $5,000 towards tuition, to any three-year active member for the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

“Wesleyan College is extremely excited to be partnering with The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia to create new opportunities at resources for young women in our community,” said Wesleyan College President, Meaghan Blight. “We are equally as eager to share the vision of our great institution with an organization that shares our vision in empowering women to create the even stronger leaders of tomorrow.”

