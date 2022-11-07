UPDATE: Death investigation on Edgarton Way in Warner Robins; 3 found dead

UPDATE: Houston County Coroner James Williams says 3 people were found dead in the residence on Edgarton Way.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Another report of a welfare check turned death investigation has come out of Warner Robins on Monday.

A release from the Warner Robins Police Department says around 11 a.m., WRPD was called in to do a welfare check at a home at 122 Edgarton Way.

WRPD says after they arrived on scene the welfare check became an active death investigation. Names won’t be released until family notifications are sent out and the investigation is further along.

