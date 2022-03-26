Weekend festival in Macon to honor Little Richard

There will be live music, fun stations for kids, food trucks and local vendors.

Little Richard House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Fourth annual Little Richard Festival is one of several events happening in Macon this weekend.

The festival is at Jefferson Long Park on Pursley Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.



There will be live music, fun stations for kids, food trucks and local vendors.

Robert Banks, Administrator of the Little Richard House, shared what made Little Richard stand out from the crowd.

“He would close out arenas and everything because people loved the way he sing, the way he danced, even his style was eclectic, he wore make up he wore wigs, he literally had a persona that was unlike anybody had ever seen before,” said Banks.

During the event, you can take a guided tour of the Little Richard House and enjoy a Pleasant Hill walking tour.